Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 2,000 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDY. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $239,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

INDY opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56.

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

