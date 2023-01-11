MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.34

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.34 and traded as high as $32.44. MidWestOne Financial Group shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 16,228 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $502.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.27%.

Insider Transactions at MidWestOne Financial Group

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 24,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.47 per share, for a total transaction of $856,855.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,855.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $89,767.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 24,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.47 per share, with a total value of $856,855.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,855.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $997,757 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 139,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

