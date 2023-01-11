MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Trading Up 7.7%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 18,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 4,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MGM China from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

