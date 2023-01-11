MetisDAO Reaches Market Cap of $88.24 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $19.92 or 0.00113373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $88.24 million and $1.68 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00041852 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018821 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00241844 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.59495075 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,982,982.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

