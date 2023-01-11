Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00012671 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $37.15 million and approximately $433,464.85 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,670,110 coins and its circulating supply is 16,818,907 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,664,130 with 16,817,000 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.20821634 USD and is up 6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $462,914.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

