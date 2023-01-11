MELD (MELD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.45 Million

MELD (MELD) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. MELD has a total market capitalization of $32.26 million and $1.45 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One MELD token can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00451084 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.84 or 0.01125868 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,598.68 or 0.31860935 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,470,714,590 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02398289 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,540,425.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.