Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 100 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.1 %

VRSN stock opened at $208.00 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $239.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.54.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,983 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,088 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

