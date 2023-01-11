Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.99.

Boston Properties Trading Up 2.5 %

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.