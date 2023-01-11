Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases Shares of 205,432 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 205,432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $220,815.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,273 shares in the company, valued at $39,598,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $644,154. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -98.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRNT. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

