Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 204,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

