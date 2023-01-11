Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $5.04 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 661.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 179.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $133.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $139.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

