Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,622 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.16% of Sonos worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 2,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.51 million. Sonos had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

