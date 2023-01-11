Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.58.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $381.47 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $388.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

