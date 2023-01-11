Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 3,225,806 Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) by 751.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225,806 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 6.17% of Gamida Cell worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $87.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.61. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMDA. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

