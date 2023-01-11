Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Trading Up 2.3%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 63,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 37,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

Insider Activity at Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy bought 13,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $116,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,493.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter worth $66,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 32.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at $121,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

