Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Trading 2.5% Higher

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 271,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $194.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

