Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 229,800 shares.The stock last traded at $142.04 and had previously closed at $139.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,842,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,191,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132,490 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after purchasing an additional 128,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

