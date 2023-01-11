Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.36.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $153.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.72. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after buying an additional 281,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after buying an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

