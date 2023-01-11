Manish Maini Sells 45,000 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $2,444,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,350.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Manish Maini also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 13th, Manish Maini sold 600 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 22nd, Manish Maini sold 100 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $5,085.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.09. 1,152,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

