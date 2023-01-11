Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $233.24

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.24 ($2.84) and traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.66). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 219.80 ($2.68), with a volume of 3,970,877 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.53) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.41) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 291 ($3.55).

Man Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 233.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 681.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

Insider Activity at Man Group

About Man Group

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £31,650 ($38,559.94). Also, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £24,998.60 ($30,456.38).



Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

