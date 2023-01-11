MaidSafeCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,825.11 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $51.44 million and approximately $1,825.11 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000648 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 118% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.67 or 0.00442867 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,486.13 or 0.31280537 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.01016805 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.