MagnetGold (MTG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $56.85

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002668 BTC on major exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $163.99 million and $56.85 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

