LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $167.18

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $167.18 and last traded at $166.86, with a volume of 165200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.13.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LVMUY shares. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €862.00 ($926.88) to €900.00 ($967.74) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($768.82) to €720.00 ($774.19) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($908.60) to €880.00 ($946.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.59.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.
