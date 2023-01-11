LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $167.18

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $167.18 and last traded at $166.86, with a volume of 165200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LVMUY shares. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €862.00 ($926.88) to €900.00 ($967.74) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($768.82) to €720.00 ($774.19) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($908.60) to €880.00 ($946.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.59.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Cuts Dividend

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.8189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

