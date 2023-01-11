Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Trading 9% Higher

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 398,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 238,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Lotus Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

Lotus Resources Limited explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi, Africa; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

