Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $643.93

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $643.93 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,293,794 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,252,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0036541 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $261.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
