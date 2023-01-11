Liquity USD Price Down 0% This Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00005876 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $181.27 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 177,055,822 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

