LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) & Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Head to Head Survey

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Assure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $154.42 million 6.49 $26.91 million $0.96 47.42 Assure $3.52 million 5.54 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -0.80

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 13.22% 9.33% 8.11% Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.9% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LeMaitre Vascular and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 0 0 2.00 Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.84%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than Assure.

Risk and Volatility

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Assure on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. The company also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, it offers valvulotomes, which cut or disrupt valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, the company provides vascular and cardiac patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention; and closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures. It markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

