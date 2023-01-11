Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $210.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.88.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

