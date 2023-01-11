Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 7,050 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. 86,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,975,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.