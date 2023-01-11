LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.79

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and traded as high as $18.33. LCNB shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 8,216 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

LCNB Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $206.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.70.

LCNB Increases Dividend

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. LCNB had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LCNB by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LCNB by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LCNB by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Further Reading

