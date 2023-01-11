Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Lanvin Group Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of LANV opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.10. Lanvin Group has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $22.81.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

