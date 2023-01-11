Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.
Lanvin Group Trading Up 10.2 %
Shares of LANV opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.10. Lanvin Group has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $22.81.
Lanvin Group Company Profile
