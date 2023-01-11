Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.56

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as high as $14.45. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 9,190 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $102.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 24,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Featured Stories

