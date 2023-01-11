KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 3,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 5,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.
KOSÉ Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90.
About KOSÉ
KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers cleansing, facial wash, toner, emulsion, cream, gel/serum, pack mask, lip care, and massage products. The company also provides sunscreen, fragrance, makeup goods, hair products, beauty supplements, and other cosmetics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KOSÉ (KSRYY)
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
- Monster Beverage Stock Still Looks Scary Good
Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.