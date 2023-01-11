Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Konami Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Konami Group alerts:

Konami Group Price Performance

Shares of KONMY remained flat at 22.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 24.66. Konami Group has a 52 week low of 20.68 and a 52 week high of 34.08.

About Konami Group

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Konami Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.