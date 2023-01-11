KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $52.20 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $52.20 million and $768,309.33 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00042285 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005729 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018877 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00240629 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.1049017 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $754,559.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

