Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $62.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,082. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,854,000 after acquiring an additional 149,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,382,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.