Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $62.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.
Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,082. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,854,000 after acquiring an additional 149,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,382,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
