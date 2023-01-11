Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Citigroup

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.13. 81,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,082. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

