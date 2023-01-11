KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR – Get Rating) were down 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15). Approximately 7 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.16).

KCR Residential REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.07, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of £5.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.80.

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

