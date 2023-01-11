Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $386,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,973,000 after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

GLD stock opened at $174.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.