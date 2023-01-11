K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Trading Up 1.2%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 347 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 347 ($4.23). Approximately 1,529,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 425,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343 ($4.18).

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of K3 Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 306.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 267.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The firm has a market cap of £255.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,891.67.

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Sales, Restructuring, and Tax. The Business Sales segment offers company sales, corporate finance, business brokerage, transaction, off-market acquisition, and debt advisory services.

