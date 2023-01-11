JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to Neutral

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,314. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
