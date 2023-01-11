JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to Neutral

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,314. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

Nintendo Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,768 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nintendo by 28.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 244,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 53,751 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 394.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.