John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE HPF opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
