John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE HPF opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

