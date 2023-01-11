Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.73 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.73 million and approximately $60,477.94 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00041642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005693 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018836 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00241307 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00750148 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $63,244.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

