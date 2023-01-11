Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 67.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $205,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

