Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Focus Financial Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FOCS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $41.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $519.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.38 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,098,000 after acquiring an additional 203,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,535,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,908,000 after acquiring an additional 335,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

