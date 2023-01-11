Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now expects that the company will earn ($5.89) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.54). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.22) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($5.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,675,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 570,729 shares during the period. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,450,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 382,818 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 223,943 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

