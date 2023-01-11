JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.46. 29,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 126,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.
JanOne Trading Down 8.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 150.79%. The company had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JanOne
JanOne Company Profile
JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JanOne (JAN)
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.