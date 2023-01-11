JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.46. 29,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 126,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

JanOne Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get JanOne alerts:

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 150.79%. The company had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JanOne

JanOne Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JanOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JanOne Inc. ( NASDAQ:JAN Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of JanOne at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.