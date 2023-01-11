James Investment Research Inc. Sells 9,084 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

