James Investment Research Inc. Sells 32,317 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,317 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EWRE stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $42.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59.

