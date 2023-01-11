James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 483 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,833 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Autodesk by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,278 shares of company stock worth $447,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.5 %

ADSK opened at $193.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $274.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

